Gatchalian sees ‘end of the road’ for Alice Guo, cohorts

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday sees the “end of the road” for dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her associates who are tagged in illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.

In an ambush interview, Gatchalian also expressed that authorities will soon divulge the connection between the raided POGO hub, Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac, and Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

“I think it is the end of the road for them, because there are several documents that will connect both of them to the POGO hub in Porac and this is already the end of the road. Wala na sila pupuntahan (They have nowhere to go),” he told reporters.

Last week, authorities in Indonesia arrested Alice Guo’s sister, Sheila, and her companion Cassandra Li Ong.

Meanwhile, Gatchalian said foreign authorities have already been alerted about Alice Guo’s possible destinations within Southeast Asia’s Golden Triangle.

“Para sa akin mahuhuli siya sa Indonesia (For me, she will be arrested in Indonesia),” Gatchalian said.

He noted that he already communicated with and alerted ASEAN ambassadors about Guo’s link to illegal POGO activities in the Philippines.

“Naniniwala ako yung sangay ng enforcement agencies ng Indonesia ay nakaalerto na kaya mahihirapan na siya gumalaw dito sa Southeast Asia (I believe that the enforcement branch of Indonesia has already been alerted and she would have hard time to move within the Southeast Asia),” he said.