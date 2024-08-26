Emulate heroes, BBM urges Pinoys

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos on National Heroes Day, Monday, to uphold the rule of law, defend the country’s sovereignty, and live by the principles of democracy.

Marcos made the call at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic grave for all valiant Filipino and American soldiers killed in the Battle of Bataan during World War II.

“In the spirit of shared responsibility, I call on everyone to be heroes in their own right. Uphold the principles of democracy, abide by the rule of law, and defend our sovereignty,” Marcos said.

The President made the statement amid the latest Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea, particularly at Escoda Shoal, where another one of the country’s vessels was intentionally rammed and water-cannoned by the China Coast Guard.

He urged Filipinos to carry on the great legacy of their brave ancestors with “the fortitude of an enlightened mind, the strength of compassion and generosity, and the courage of our convictions.”

The Chief Executive also remembered the resistance of Lapu-Lapu against foreign invaders, the revolution of Andres Bonifacio and the Katipunan, and the struggles of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, Emilio Jacinto, and many other Filipino heroes who fought for the country’s freedom.

Pres. Marcos Jr. also paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the Philippines, underscoring the hardships they endure for a better nation.

“Today, we pay tribute to the countless unsung heroes whose contributions are no less significant in building and pushing our nation forward — the farmers who till our land, the wage earners who propel our economy, the teachers who shape the minds of our youth, the healthcare workers who save lives, the civil servants who respond to the needs of the public, and the everyday citizens who carry out simple acts of kindness to others,” he said.

The President urged Filipinos to “affirm as our own” the values, virtues, and ideals our national heroes stood for.

“Let us draw inspiration from the strength of our ancestors and our fellow Filipinos as we dedicate our work to the challenging yet fulfilling task of creating a Bagong Pilipinas where every individual can live a comfortable and dignified life,” he said.

He said there is no denying the significance of history “so we can nurture in our children the love of country; for it is only in that patriotism that we can preserve our national identity.”

National Heroes Day is a regular holiday in the Philippines celebrated every last Monday of August, commemorating the crucial contributions of individuals who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

The occasion recalls the Cry of Pugad Lawin, the beginning of the campaign for freedom and revolution by the Katipunan in 1896 against the Spanish colonizers.

“Our heroes’ stories of courage, resilience, and patriotism bear even greater significance now that we are on the journey to becoming a truly revitalized and united nation,” Marcos said.

VP’s message

For her part, Vice President Sara Duterte called on the public to remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country.

“I hope that as we look back on our history, we will learn lessons like determination, bravery, love for other people, and honest service to the country,” Duterte said in her National Heroes Day message.

“We can only really follow the example of our heroes by being good citizens who uphold binding principles to all Filipinos,” she said.

“It is also important that we work hard so that our country will remain free, prosperous, and peaceful,” she added.