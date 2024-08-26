Emerging Filipino artists spotlight creativity, design

Sikla 2024, a celebration of innovation and ingenuity, featured the significance, perspectives and adaptability of interior design in the evolving world. With the theme “Beyond Boundaries: The Next Wave of Design,” the week-long learning festivity hosted several activities to highlight the development and progress of the modern style landscape.

To pay homage to the heritage of the Philippine, the event showcased an exhibition of furnishing projects inspired by the works of local artists and popular tourist attractions in the country. The collection presented functional chairs and coffee tables, which are reinterpretations of some dominant techniques, methods and visual forms.

The occasion introduced a variety of thesis boards of young talents from their visual communication courses. It unveiled miniature prototypes based from their personal take on Philippine traditional transportation and infrastructures.

In addition to the display, it offered colorful flower arrangement pieces motivated by the famous romance television series Bridgerton.

The initiative, under the mentorship of practitioner, educator and interior designer Candice Arboleda, was spearheaded by the Guild of Rising Interior Designers, the official student organization of the Interior Design Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design.

The project likewise held supplemental workshops titled “Masterclass,” facilitated by a roster of professionals, architect Paul Kevin Peñaverde, architect Bien Bullicer, Landlite Philippines Corporation marketing manager Melvin Austria and graphic artist Danielle Sabine Lim. The specialists walked the participants through sketch-up extensions, project management basics, graphics and branding procedures, and lighting terminologies to enhance their knowledge and skills on the diverse aspects of interior design.

Meanwhile, a hybrid seminar, “Metacon,” gathered industry-leading speakers to enlighten and uplift the youth from various Philippine schools on the transformative era of the Industrial Revolution. Among the speakers were Council of Interior Design Educators president Dr. Raquel Florendo, adaptive reuse and conservation expert Dr. Mary Ann Bulandi, Moss Design House co-founder and interior designer Cyndi Fernandez-Beltran, Royal Pineda + Architecture and Design co-founder and architect Royal Pineda. The roster was joined by Benilde Game Development Program chairperson Lambert Ongkingco, avant-garde designer Fred Telarma and Future University Hakodate doctoral candidate Rgee Gallega.