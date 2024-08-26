Drug peddlers yield P1-M shabu

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has arrested two drug pushers who yielded over P1 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) Sunday and Monday dawn.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico. Maranan narrated on Monday that the suspects were nabbed by operatives of DDEU chief P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Police identified the first suspect as Rowena Camua, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation at 6:40 a.m. on 25 August at Barangay Sta Cruz.

Reports said that an undercover cop posed as a buyer and purchased P1,000 worth of shabu from Camua and at the pre-arranged signal, the suspect was arrested.

Seized from her were 55 grams of shabu valued at P374,000, a cellular phone, a coin purse, a booklet, an ID card and the buy-bust money.

On Monday dawn, another buy-bust operation was conducted at the same location, resulting in the arrest of a certain Lindsay Loterte, a resident of Barrio Bareta, Olongapo City.

An undercover officer bought P1,000 worth of shabu from Loterte, leading to his arrest at the pre-arranged signal.

Recovered from Loterte were 105 grams of shabu valued at P714,000, a cellphone, a bonnet and the buy-bust money.

Both suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

P/Brig. Gen. Maranan commended the DDEU operatives for their dedicated efforts in combating illegal drug activities and securing significant evidence.

“This success is proof of our relentless efforts to combat illegal drugs. Our operatives continue to promote peace and order in the community. Their sacrifice and dedication inspire us all to improve the security and safety of every citizen,” Maranan said.