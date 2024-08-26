Dermatologists to receive first batch of mpox vaccines — DOH

Dermatologists are set to receive the first batch of mpox vaccines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

"Ang uunahin ay yung frontliners. Yung mga dermatologists (We will vaccinate frontliners first. Our dermatologists)," DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said in a radio interview.

Domingo said most of the vaccines against mpox will be given first to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"After natin ma-contain yung mga kaso na nandoon, tsaka tayo lilipat na ibang bansa (After we contain the mpox outbreak there, vaccines will also be given to other countries)," he continued.

"Nagpalista tayo ng at least 2,000 doses [sa World Health Organization] pag nag-shift na yung strategy (We already requested for at least 2,000 doses to the World Health Organization once the strategy shifts)," he added.

Domingo explained that the vaccine can be given to positive individuals who have already showed symptoms as well to those who have not yet acquired the virus.

The DOH detected two mpox cases in Metro Manila on Monday, bringing the active cases to three.