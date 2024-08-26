Chinese pledge to deescalate doubtful — NMC

The Philippines expressed a lack of confidence in China’s “supposed” commitment to deescalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement Monday, the National Maritime Council (NMC) slammed the recent hostile actions of Chinese forces against Philippine assets conducting maritime operations in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

“The Philippine government deplores the repeated aggressive, unprofessional, and illegal actions displayed by Chinese maritime forces against Philippine vessels and aircraft over the past week,” the NMC said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the NMC is “on top of the situation.”

Brawner maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order remained the same.

“Still, the order of the President is not to give up any of the square inch. Even a square centimeter of our territories stands,” he stressed.

Brawner said the AFP will continue its legitimate missions to maintain the military’s presence in the WPS, particularly at Escoda Shoal.

“Our presence is important because once we give up, once we leave the West Philippine Sea, we don’t know what will happen. They might build another artificial island there, at Escoda Shoal, so we need to be there,” he said.

“All we can do is to continue our legit military operations in the area because it is our legal obligation. Again, we have international law behind us — UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), international humanitarian law and other international laws,” he added.

The council lambasted the “unsafe aerial maneuvers and actions” by Chinese planes against the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aircraft undertaking a routine maritime patrol over the Bajo de Masinloc and Zamora Reef in the disputed waters.

Deter attacks — Teodoro

The NMC condemned China’s blatant disregard of UNCLOS and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, as well as existing international laws and regulations “that are meant to ensure the safety of ships and aircraft.”

“Uncowed by these latest incidents, the Philippines will continue to stand firm in the conduct of its lawful operations and expose the illegal presence and violations of Chinese vessels and aircraft within the Philippines’ maritime zones,” it emphasized.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday also pressed the Philippines to acquire the capability to deter armed attacks.

“Let us deter an armed attack. That is the more important thing; that is what I am focused on doing. Everybody is too focused on an armed attack. Let’s make ourselves strong enough so that that does not happen,” Teodoro told Palace reporters in an ambush interview.

Teodoro stressed the Philippines’ sovereignty over the WPS, which is being subjected to China’s growing aggression.

“Nonetheless, we have to expect these kinds of behavior from China because this is a struggle. We have to be ready, to anticipate and get used to these acts,” he said.

On 8 August, two China People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft dropped flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force NC-212i approximately 3.5 nautical miles in the national air space from Bajo de Masinloc.

On 19 August at Escoda Shoal, CCG vessels “deliberately rammed” Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels en route to Patag Island and Lawak Island in the WPS.

On 25 August, CCG rammed and fired a water cannon at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Sanday near Escoda Shoal.