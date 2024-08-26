CCP digital works, resources and products now available online for free

Continuing to support Filipino artists and make their works more accessible, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is sharing cultural resources online free of charge to readers, literature enthusiasts, cultural workers and general public. CCP launches its Digital Products ranging from historical narratives to performances of different literary works.
Learn about Jose Corazon de Jesus, also known as Huseng Batute, when you visit https://josecorazondejesus.home.blog. The website contains works by notable Filipino poets and writers on the life and works of Huseng Batute. You can also watch the video performance of the King of Balagtasan at https://youtu.be/isFNzR-4le8.
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic lockdowns, the CCP celebrated the Festival of Plays by Women, a three-day event that highlighted the stories about women by women through staged readings and featured performances. A flagship project of the CCP Gender and Development Committee, the project aimed to inspire women to write, visualize their own stories and energize them to believe in their own talent in writing, producing and acting. You can read about the featured works of the festival at https://festivalofplaysbywomen2020atccp.wordpress.com.
Looking for materials appropriate for your children? Download the book Sa Pagbabasa, Hindi Ka Nag-iisa at https://sapagbabasahindikanagiisa.wordpress.com/ebook. Dedicated to encouraging children to read local materials, the e-book is a collection of children’s books and artworks for children. It also contains artistic and literary works about health and Covid-19. The e-book explores the value of cooperation among Filipino writers and illustrators from various regions of the Philippines.
In partnership with Philippine PEN, CCP formed a book, In Certain Seasons: Mothers Write in the Time of COVID, focusing on the experiences of mothers during the pandemic. The book expounds how a mother can be both a child-nurturer and artist at the same time. Download the book at https://digitalarchives.culturalcenter.gov.ph/entity/262/opac-2020-mothers.
The CCP official literary journal, Ani, is going digital, starting with its 41st issue. Edited by Herminio S. Beltran, Jr. and Mia P. Tijam, Ani 41 contains 146 literary works—essays, poems, shorts stories and other literary genres — on traveling. Download the journal at http://bit.ly/Ani41Lakbay.
Through the collaboration between the CCP and the Philippine Board on Books for Young People came the e-book Magkaiba? Magkaisa! Magbasa. Ang Danas ng Nagkakaisang Sektor para sa Librong Pambata sa Panahon ng Covid. Download it through https://collections.culturalcenter.gov.ph/storage/open-access/magkaiba-magkaisa-magbasa.pdf. Edited by Ani Rosa Almario, the e-book features nine works detailing how the community of creators and advocates of Filipino children’s books coped with the repercussions of the pandemic.
The Gawad CCP Para Sa Sining 2020 Folio contains citations, essays, photos and works of the notable awardees of that year. Gawad CCP is the highest recognition given by the institution to Filipino individuals and organizations who made significant contributions in the promotion and development of Philippine arts and culture. To read the amazing achievements of the 2020 Gawad CCP awardees, check the folio at https://digitalarchives.culturalcenter.gov.ph/entity/259/opac-2021-gawad.
Advocating for safe workspace, the CCP produced the Safe Space Handbook, which aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of violence and harassment at work and shed light on issues on safe workspace. It also shares the specificities of artistic and cultural workplace hazards, measures and solutions. Download the handbook at https://culturalcenter.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CCP-Safe-Space-Handbook-2023-v3.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2XU9F_J_wTuilEY1rmc3EraTlMmLFU3FqkBSh7FA7Y-ucWGrrPpLy_wdg.
Honoring Filipino artists, cultural workers and other industry stakeholders, CCP maintains Hanggang sa Muli: Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat sa mga Pumanaw, a website aims to recognize the legacies of the people who have contributed to the arts and culture sector. It can be found at https://hanggangsamuli.culturalcenter.gov.ph, which keeps their memory alive.