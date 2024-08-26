CCP digital works, resources and products now available online for free

Continuing to support Filipino artists and make their works more accessible, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is sharing cultural resources online free of charge to readers, literature enthusiasts, cultural workers and general public. CCP launches its Digital Products ranging from historical narratives to performances of different literary works.

Learn about Jose Corazon de Jesus, also known as Huseng Batute, when you visit https://josecorazondejesus.home.blog. The website contains works by notable Filipino poets and writers on the life and works of Huseng Batute. You can also watch the video performance of the King of Balagtasan at https://youtu.be/isFNzR-4le8.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic lockdowns, the CCP celebrated the Festival of Plays by Women, a three-day event that highlighted the stories about women by women through staged readings and featured performances. A flagship project of the CCP Gender and Development Committee, the project aimed to inspire women to write, visualize their own stories and energize them to believe in their own talent in writing, producing and acting. You can read about the featured works of the festival at https://festivalofplaysbywomen2020atccp.wordpress.com.