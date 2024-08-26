BTS’ Suga takes responsibility for DUI; K-celebs show support

BTS’ Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, has written a heartfelt apology to his fans following his involvement in a drunk driving incident. On Sunday, he addressed the confusion caused by his initial, quickly posted apology on Weverse. Suga expressed deep regret for disappointing his fans and putting unwanted pressure on BTS. The South Korean rapper is currently under investigation after being caught driving an electric scooter while intoxicated on 6 August.

Suga’s note read, “Hello, I’m Suga. I would like to apologize again to you with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt for my misbehavior for my fans and everyone who loves me. I’ve made a big mistake forgetting the responsibility to repay you with actions worthy of love I’ve received.”

He continued, “On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. Also, I’m sorry for the confusion caused for the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more deeply and been careful, but I couldn’t. It’s all my fault. My carelessness is giving everyone who cares about me a hard time. I will try not to do anything wrong again and live with repentance.”

Noting how this incident damaged the name of BTS, he stated, “Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the members and fans and put a lot of pressure on the name of the BTS. I feel so sorry and painful that it’s hard to express because it’s causing damage to the members and the team. I’m sorry that the members who have always trusted me have a hard time because of me. And I know the disappointment of the fans that supported me must have felt.”

He added, “I just feel sorry for the fans who have given me too much love… I know that it is difficult to heal the wounds and disappointments that my fans have received with my words, so I regret it deeply and reflect on it with a heavy heart every day. Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me. We will receive criticism and reprimand, as well as future dispositions. Finally, once again I sincerely apologize for causing a social stir and disappointing many people.”

A few days ago, BigHit Music, BTS’ agency, issued a fresh statement regarding Suga’s DUI incident, apologizing for spreading “misinformation due to internal communication errors.” According to Soompi, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station revealed that Suga (Min Yoongi) was booked for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. Initially, both Suga and BigHit referred to the vehicle as an “electric kickboard” in their statements, but the police later clarified that it was actually an electric scooter with a seat.