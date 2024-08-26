Bigger Highlands Ladies Cup looms

Organizers of the Highlands Ladies Cup are preparing to host another diverse and full-capacity field as they gear up for the 16th edition of the annual event on 5 October at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

With the tournament returning to its traditional October schedule, excitement is palpable as tickets have been flying off the shelves and inquiries have been pouring in from eager participants.

In light of the expected huge turnout, the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC) is considering the use of all three Tagaytay Midlands courses, including the Highlands and the Lucky 9, to accommodate the influx of entries.

This move underscores the growing popularity of the fiesta-like tournament, which has built a strong following over the years.

Support for the event is already pouring in, with W Group Inc., Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver leading as Diamond sponsors, alongside Rexona’s contribution of nearly P200,000 worth of products.

Platinum sponsors include Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp. and East West Bank, while Asia Cargo Container Lines Inc. and Sta. Lucia head the Silver sponsors. The Bronze sponsors roster features RCW Construction Development Corp., Burlington Socks and Asia Brewery.

Last year’s comeback event, following a pandemic hiatus, attracted the maximum 200 participants. Players competed for top honors across various divisions and celebrated into the night during the traditional awards ceremony, highlighted by exciting raffle draws.

This year’s event will feature competitions across multiple divisions, open to all genders, with participants from various sectors, including big business, private enterprises, and government entities. The tournament will follow the System 36 format.

Entry fees are set at P5,000 for members and P6,000 for non-members, covering green fees, cart sharing, lunch, snacks and a chance to win in the raffle. Tickets are available for purchase at the Highlands and Midlands golf courses, as well as through the THLC.