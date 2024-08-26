Bersamin denies KoJC raid tainted by politics

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin yesterday denied allegations the massive police operation in the search for fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy was politically motivated.

“It’s easy for them to say it was politically motivated but that is not true,” Bersamin told reporters in Filipino and English in an ambush interview.

Bersamin maintained the legal process must be upheld. “He (Quiboloy) is answerable to the law; the law must take its course. There’s a process for that,” he said.

He, however, refused to react to Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent remarks against the Marcos administration, where she apologized to KoJC members for having urged them to vote for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president in the 2022 elections.

“I have no comment on that,” he said.

Order didn’t come from Palace

In Kidapawan City, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. clarified that the operation to find Quiboloy and his wanted followers was based on intelligence reports.

He denied the order to arrest Quiboloy had come from Malacañang.

“I grant autonomy to the police if they feel there is adequate intelligence because they know better than me. If they feel there is an adequate intelligence report, so be it. If they feel they need to serve it now or tomorrow, so be it,” Abalos said.

Abalos admitted the difficulty of locating Quiboloy at his 30-hectare property in Davao City.

“It is big, there are allegedly hidden passageways so the police need to check it room by room. Just imagine how tedious that is,” he said.

He also called on the public to understand the duty of the police to search the KoJC compound.

“Just bear with them; what’s important is they should follow the law. I hope nobody will obstruct them so that we can finish this, the sooner the better for everyone,” he added.

Bato urges surrender

On Sunday, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa urged Quiboloy to surrender, saying he “cannot hide forever.”

In Davao City, Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief, said, “There is indeed a warrant from the court. He cannot hide forever and, also, the people here would be miserable sacrificing too much just to find him.”

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines chapter in Davao City called “for sobriety and respect for the rule of law from all parties involved,” following the police raid on the KoJC compound.

The IBP reminded the PNP that the “use of force should be proportionate to the danger they are facing.”

“The subjects of any warrant are also duty bound to abide by the orders of our courts and thus should surrender peacefully so that our judicial system can perform its function, and the judicial process can be applied in the course of the law,” the IBP added.

Chiz chimes in

In a statement on Monday, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero backed Dela Rosa’s call for Quiboloy to surrender and expressed support for the IBP-Davao chapter’s statement calling for respect for the rule of law.

“As a lawyer and an officer of the court, I am in complete agreement with the statement issued by IBP-Davao City. I likewise join Senator De la Rosa in calling on and urging Pastor Quiboloy to surrender in order to avoid any further aggravation and worsening of the situation, where there may be more needless loss of lives as well as an increasing disrespect for the rule of law and our law enforcers,” Escudero said.

Mayor speaks up

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte noted that the police under Generals Rommel Marbil and Nicolas Torre were no longer following proper procedures in implementing the arrest warrant against Quiboloy, pointing to the “use of excessive force.”

“As much as I want to intervene, the police personnel will only listen to the PNP chief and to their commander-in-chief, President Bongbong Marcos,” the mayor said.

“This situation has already caused inconvenience to motorists, businesses, and the public. The public seeks clarification from the PNP — how long do you intend to stay at the KoJC property?” he asked.