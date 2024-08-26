Benguet child center building now open

BAGUIO CITY — A new building is now open to further improve and expand the services of the Cordillera region’s 24-year-old facility in Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet.

The Reception and Study Center for Children, a 24-hour residential facility, since 1990, has been providing protection and rehabilitation services through temporary residential care to neglected, abandoned, abused and exploited children and those with special needs such as children at risk and children who are in need of alternative family care.

Social welfare chief Rex Gatchalian, represented by Irene B. Dumlao, CESO IV, Assistant Secretary for Office of the Secretary Concerns, Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) and Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson primed on the importance of further improving and enhancing government facilities that provide optimum services.

According to Dumlao, the RSCC has a 50-bed capacity and at present it has 16 residents.

Members of the DSWD Executive Committee led the ribbon-cutting and opening rites of the enhanced facility with DSWD Field Office in the Cordillera officials led by DSWD Cordillera Regional Director Maria A. Catbagan-Aplaten, Assistant Regional Director for Operations Enrique H. Gascon Jr., OIC Assistant Regional Director for Administration Rina Claire Reyes, DSWDFO Cordillera Management Committee members and staff.