ASF-FREE PORK

LOOK: Pork products are sold at a stall inside the Olongapo City Public Market on Sunday, as Central Luzon remains ASF-free. Last week, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) of the Department of Agriculture set up eight checkpoints across Metro Manila and Bulacan to prevent hogs suspected of carrying African swine fever (ASF) from spreading to other areas in Luzon. | Via Jonas Reyes