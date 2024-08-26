ASF casualties in Cotabato hit P77.5M

General Santos City — African swine fever (ASF) has caused P77.5 million in damages to the pig farming sector in North Cotabato, according to Provincial Advisory Council (PAC) member Engr. Eliseo Mangliwan.

In an interview, Mangliwan reported that as of 22 August, 2024, at least 77 barangays in 10 towns of the province, including the city of Kidapawan, have already been affected by the disease, resulting in the culling of over 7,300 pigs.

The towns of Antipas, Pigcawayan, Makilala, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Tulunan, Arakan, Midsayap, and Matalam were identified as areas impacted by the disease.

Despite the significant losses, the Provincial Government of North Cotabato has yet to declare a state of calamity due to the infestation of the deadly hog disease. Interventions, such as the establishment of mandatory checkpoints, are already in place at border areas and all entry and exit points of the province.

African Swine Fever

According the United States Department of Agriculture, ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects both domestic and wild pigs, regardless of age.

It spreads through contact with infected animals' body fluids, ticks that feed on infected animals, and contaminated vehicles or clothing. Symptoms include high fever, decreased appetite, weakness, skin lesions, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

ASF poses no threat to human health and cannot be transmitted to humans.