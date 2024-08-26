AHRON VILLENA BREAKS SILENCE: ACCUSES DIRECTOR OF HARASSMENT AND EXPLOITATION

“May nakita akong post. Nagsalita pala itong direktor na ito na matagal na daw nangyayari ‘yung mga ganung scenario? Parang proud na proud ka pa. Eh kung sabihin ko kaya na isa ako dun sa artistang na-exploit at ikaw ‘yun (I saw a post. Apparently, this director spoke up, saying that these kinds of scenarios have been happening for a long time? It seems like you’re even proud of it. What if I say that I’m one of the artists who got exploited, and you’re the one responsible)!” Ahron said.

The actor reflects on the specific moment when he felt harassed by the director.

“Tandang-tanda ko ‘yung kailangan ko mag-plaster sa eksena — cameo role lang ako. May tumutulong na sa akin sa production pero pumasok ka sa CR at pinaalis mo siya. Ang sabi mo pa, ‘dapat hindi ka nagpapalagay sa kanila ako na dapat maglalagay n’yan (I clearly remember that I needed to use plaster for the scene — I was just in a cameo role. Someone from the production was helping me, but you went into the restroom and asked him to leave. You even said, ‘You shouldn’t be relying on them; I should be the one doing that),’” he said.

Ahron continued his story, alleging that the director intentionally touched him inappropriately.

“Wala namang problema sa ‘kin pero ilan beses mong tinatamaan at dinidikit ‘yung kamay mo. Nirerespeto kita bilang tao at direktor kasi magaling ka, pero dahil baguhan pa lang ako noon kasi kailangan ko din kumita ng pera. Malamang hindi mo na maalala kasi sigurado ako hindi lang ako ang ginawan mo ng ganun (I don’t have any problems with you, but there were times when you kept touching and pressing your hand against me. I respect you as a person and director because you’re skilled, but since I was new at the time and needed to earn money, it was difficult for me. You probably don’t remember, as I’m sure I wasn’t the only one you treated this way),” he added.

The actor kept the story a secret and even lied during an interview that aired on a popular TV show.

“Nung ininterbyu ako sa Fast Talk noon, hindi kita pinangalanan kasi may respeto pa din ako sa ‘yo. Kahit mga staff nagtatanong sa akin hindi ako nagsalita. Kaya sana tahimik ka na lang din. Kahit noon or ngayon never naman magiging tama yung gawaing ganun. Kung totoo man o hindi mo dapat i-tolerate yung mga ganung bagay (During the interview on Fast Talk back then, I didn’t name you because I still had respect for you. Even when the staff asked me, I didn’t speak up. So, I hope you remain quiet about this as well. Whether it was then or now, such behavior is never acceptable. Whether it’s true or not, you shouldn’t tolerate such things)! he said.

Netizens asked about the identity of the director, but Ahron remained silent.