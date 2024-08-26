Abalos denies palace hands in KOJC operations

General Santos City---Interior Secretary, Attorney Benhur Abalos has refuted all claims that Malacañang was involved in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ operation perpetrated by the Regional Police Office XI.

In an ambush interview, Monday afternoon at the Kalivungan Festival in Kidapawan City, the DILG secretary vehemently denied the rumors suggesting that no less than the President had any involvement in the KOJC raid.

"This is purely a police operation, and wala pong kinalaman kahit sino dito. I am here just to supervise but the whole operation I leave it to the police, they know better, " Abalos stated.

Netizens had questioned the whereabouts of the DILG secretary during the KOJC raid, noting his apparent silence.

Recently, an altercation ensued between members of KOJC and the police that led to the arrest of at least 18 people. The ongoing police operation, which began on Sunday, has yet to locate the beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy and four others have warrants for their arrest on charges of human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual abuse, based on complaints from former KOJC members. However, KOJC legal counsel, Israelito Torreon has claimed that the cases against his client have been dismissed by the City Prosecutors’ Office and that Quiboloy is not a fugitive from justice.

PNP11 Director, General Nicolas Torre III has confirmed that, according to informants and intelligence reports, Quiboloy is still believed to be inside the compound, thus justifying the continued operation.

To recall, approximately two thousand policemen stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound to serve the arrest warrant for Quibioloy and his co-accused.

Abalos has urged for Quiboloy to surrender and end the suffering of his members and has asked the public for understanding regarding the discomfort caused by the operation.