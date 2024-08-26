9 OFWs rescued in Laos return

Nine overseas Filipino workers who fell victim to a human trafficking scheme in Laos returned to the country on Sunday evening.

According to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac, these nine individuals are the first group of 73 Filipino victims rescued from cyber-scam syndicates operating in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province, Laos.

The workers were initially recruited to work as customer service representatives in Thailand but were instead coerced into participating in fraudulent activities.

Secretary Cacdac assured that the government will provide comprehensive support to the rescued workers, including financial aid, psycho-social support, and legal assistance.

“The DMW and other agencies will ensure that trafficking survivors receive the necessary services to help them recover and seek justice,” the agency stated.