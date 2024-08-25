VP condemns "violent" KOJC raid

Vice President Sara Duterte condemned the Philippine National Police's (PNP) alleged "use of violence" in serving a warrant of arrest against Apollo Quiboloy and other individuals inside the compound of Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City on 24 August, 2024.

"I vehemently condemn the gross abuse of police power in the takeover of the KOJC compound earlier today, which led to the harassment of religious worshipers, the abuse of minors, and the unnecessary loss of life," Duterte said in a statement on Sunday morning.

"These acts are not only a blatant violation of Constitutionally-protected rights but a betrayal of the trust that we, Filipinos, place in the very institution sworn to protect and serve us," the Vice President added.

Duterte, however, clarified that she is not against implementing of any warrant of arrest as long as it is in accordance with the law.

"But the use of force against innocent citizens and devotees of Kingdom of Jesus Christ is not acceptable," she said.

The KOJC leader is a known ally and close friend of the Duterte clan, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Vice President's father.

"I couldn't help but ask myself if the use of extraordinary forces and unfair abuse to ordinary Filipinos to implement such warrant of arrest because the accused is a known Duterte supporter," Duterte said.

"So, I also want to ask for forgiveness to all members, devotees of Kingdom of Jesus Christ for encouraging you to vote for Bongbong Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections. May you forgive me," she added.