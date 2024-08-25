UST spikers clip Saint Benilde in V-League

Angge Poyos delivered at crunch time, punching in timely hits to save the unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST) from feisty College of Saint Benilde, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-12, in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The high-leaping winger blasted 22 points as Golden Tigresses strung up their fourth straight win in as many starts in the seven-team field.

UST recovered from a shaky start that saw it drop the first two sets for the first time in the tournament.

“It’s great that we’re able to recover. We’ve telling our players to control what we can control and have the right composure when momentum doesn’t come our way. It’s good we overcame all that,” Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Down, 4-6, in the fifth set, UST turned to Poyos and Pia Abbu to mount a 5-1 rally to take the lead. Jonna Perdido then put on the finishing touches with a crosscourt hit followed by an ace to seal the win that snapped the Lady Blazers’ two-game win streak.

Perdido and Milena Alessandrini added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Tigresses who weathered Wielyn Eustaquio’s 31-point explosion.

Saint Benilde fell to a 2-3 card.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University swept Letran College, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15, for a share of the second spot.

Faida Bakanke led the Lady Tamaraws, who tied University of the Philippines with a 3-2 slate, with 18 points.

The Lady Knights fell to a 1-2 card.