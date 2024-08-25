Unsung OFWs draw courage from nation’s patriots

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) represent a silent, global army, embodying an often unnoticed heroism. These modern-day champions leave behind their homes and families to secure a better future for their loved ones.

Their bravery is evident in long hours, deep sacrifices, and an unwavering hope for a brighter tomorrow, even if often they find themselves in conflict areas like Lebanon and Israel, now locked deep in an undeclared war.

Maika, a Filipino nurse in Saudi Arabia, exemplifies this courage that mirrors those of the country’s patriots like Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio, who are being recognized today among others on National Heroes’ Day.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. called on Filipinos to commemorate the selfless actions of and pay tribute to the valiant men and women, who have shaped the nation’s history through their courage and sacrifice.

“From the heroes of our past, who fought for our independence to the modern-day heroes who continue to protect and serve our country, we honor their unwavering dedication and patriotism,” Teodoro said.

“Let us remember that heroism is not confined to the fields of battle or our seas; it is also found in our commitment to justice, our daily acts of kindness, and our efforts to uplift our fellow Filipinos as we face the future together,” he added.

For Maika, after seven years abroad and having significantly improved her family’s life, there remains the constant decision to make whether to return to the Philippines for good.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many OFWs, including Maika, faced tough decisions. Maika said she returned to the Philippines, hoping for stability, but found limited opportunities and unsatisfactory salaries.

“I came home during the pandemic with the intention of staying here,” she said. “But the salary offers were not good, and it became clear that staying in the Philippines might not be the best option for me.”

Driven by the need to support her family, Maika returned abroad. “I went to Saudi Arabia because of poverty. After almost seven years, I was able to improve my family’s living conditions significantly.”

Leaving her young daughter behind was one of Maika’s hardest sacrifices. “She was less than a year old when I left. It’s challenging for any mother,” she said.