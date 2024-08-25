Universal bank slated for Singapore award

Security Bank Corp. (SECB) was again named The Philippines’ Best Bank for Corporates at the latest Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 —the second consecutive year the Bank has won.

The award was given due to the excellent performance of the Wholesale Banking Segment (WBS), which serves the Bank’s corporate and commercial clients.

The ceremony will be held on 12 September in Singapore.

In giving the award, Euromoney highlighted WBS’ various achievements throughout the year: double-digit growth in its loan portfolio; growth in its net income investments made to promote technological advancements; innovative payment solutions and allowing clients to be more proactive in environmental conservation and social welfare efforts through an increase in the issuance of green and social loans.

Promoting financial efficiency

In addition, the WBS team launched bespoke solutions for high-growth focus segments, thus giving clients increased operational and financial efficiency.

WBS continues to build strong relationships with its clients through a suite of innovative banking products and services, ensuring clients’ needs and expectations are met, and even exceeded.

With customer centricity at its core, WBS hopes to continue the high customer satisfaction score of 99 percent achieved last year.

“Being recognized by Euromoney as The Philippines’ Best Bank for Corporates reflects our vision of customer-centricity and our mission to empower businesses through financial service excellence,” John Cary Ong, EVP and WBS head, said.

“We’re proud to deliver meaningful impact to our corporate clients through strong collaboration, best-in-class products and services, sustainable finance, and continuous innovation.”

Established over 30 years ago, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence is one of the banking industry’s most prestigious and sought-after accreditations. It is spearheaded by Euromoney, a global financial market intelligence company that provides insights, data, and analysis on international banking and financial markets.

Over 600 banks from over 100 countries enter every year, making it a highly competitive awards program.