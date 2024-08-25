Tzu Chi boosts transplant care: Philippine-Taiwan medical cooperation improves cancer, blood disease treatment

A haploidentical transplant uses healthy, blood-forming cells from a half-matched donor, usually a family member, to replace the unhealthy ones.

Calavera said TCHH has had an undeniable impact on their transplant program.

“For over several years, Dr. Chi-Cheng Li has been helping us train our transplant specialists. For difficult cases, we usually call him to mentor us,” she said, referring to the TCHH Center of Stem Cell & Precision Medicine director.

“We will not progress if we do not have these international collaborations and the generosity and kindness of people like them who are very willing to accommodate us,” Dr. Lynn Bonifacio, an adult hematologist and blood and marrow transplant specialist from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, said at the forum.

“Our introduction to the technology and experience they offer is very important because for those whom we sent for training, when they come back, they will form the new generation of specialists who will help foster the younger generation in learning. More transplant doctors mean more access for patients to this treatment,” Bonifacio added.

Li praised the Filipino surgeons for their determination to help their patients.