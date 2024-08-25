Tushova leaves indelible mark

Marina Tushova left an indelible mark in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with a performance of a lifetime in her farewell run for Capital1.

Pitted against an established powerhouse squad in Cignal, Tushova saved her best game for last by dropping a league-record 50 points despite falling short of carrying the Solar Spikers to the Reinforced Conference semifinal.

The Russian gunner almost single-handedly carried Capital1 in a grueling five-set loss, 19-25, 34-36, 25-16, 25-22, 12-15, in the knockout quarterfinal on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Breaking the all-time scoring high for the third time, Tushova’s efforts cannot be left unnoticed as she earned the nod for the honor of the last PVL Press Corps Player for the Week presented by Pilipinas Live of the import-laden conference for the period of 20 to 24 August.

The 25-year-old winger received her third recognition given by print and online reporters covering the PVL, which is streamed live and on-demand via the Pilipinas Live App and www.pvl.ph.

Tushova took the PVL by storm with her unparalleled firepower and professionalism to turn fledgling Capital1 into a contender that shook the balance of power in the league.

Humble in victory and gracious in defeat, Tushova was just grateful for the opportunity to showcase her talents in front of adoring Filipino fans and contribute to the Solar Spikers’ mission of becoming a competitive club.

“The team is so sad, for real. But it’s a great lesson for us. And always, our lose games, you always learn more from lost games than from won games. So, today it was like this and I’m so happy. Cignal did a great job. Congratulations to the team. I wish them good luck for the semifinals,” Tushova said, who is set to play in Azerbaijan next.

Tushova first shattered the two-year scoring record set by Dominican Prisilla Rivera of 44 by a point in a five-set win over Choco Mucho last 3 August. She erased it a week after with a 49-point explosion over Nxled in another five-setter.

Against the No. 2 seed HD Spikers, the 6-foot hitter submitted 47 attacks, two kill blocks and a service ace, she laced with 16 excellent receptions and 12 digs for an all-around game.