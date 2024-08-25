Trusted lieutenant helms MVP agri foray

For more than two decades, Juan Victor “Jovy” Hernandez was a pillar at PLDT, one of the Philippines’ largest and most trusted telecommunications companies. Throughout his tenure, his loyalty and innovative mindset garnered him the confidence and respect of the company’s top executives, notably Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), the tycoon steering the organization’s vision.

However, after his years of service, Hernandez turned a new leaf toward a journey that would shape the future of Philippine agriculture.

Today, as the president and CEO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV), Hernandez brings the same leadership that made him indispensable at PLDT.

Hernandez’s appointment to MPAV was a strategic maneuver. Now, he aims to take the agribusiness subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) to new heights — ushering in a new era of growth and innovation for the country’s agriculture sector.

His leadership, as he mentioned in a recent interview with reporters, is focused on unlocking the full potential of MPAV’s operations in dairy and ice cream, greenhouses, and even protein, while simultaneously cultivating confidence within his new team and the broader agricultural community.

Laying foundation for sustainable growth

Notably, MPAV is making significant investments in greenhouse operations.

For instance, the construction of a 3.5-hectare greenhouse facility in Bulacan is progressing steadily, with commercial production set to begin in January 2025. The facility is expected to produce 800 metric tons of vegetables annually, and there are already plans to double this capacity by expanding to seven hectares next year.

Hernandez sees this business as a critical component of MPAV’s long-term growth strategy, helping the company diversify its agribusiness portfolio and contribute to the nation’s food security.

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, Hernandez said MPAV wants to ride the massive growth potentials of the local landscape where food security and sustainability become more crucial every day so it can chart an ambitious course toward becoming a P20-billion enterprise.

In the next two years, he envisions the company to generate at least P1 billion in revenues as the company expands its reach across various sectors. But the real excitement lies in MPAV’s plans to diversify its business portfolio.

To support these targets, MPAV earlier this month unveiled its latest strategy to tap into the protein and dairy markets, sectors the company believes hold immense potential.

One area of focus is egg production — a sector that Hernandez describes as “a particularly attractive opportunity.” Eggs, a staple in Filipino households, represent not only a source of affordable protein but also a business with blossoming prospects.

Hernandez said the company also wants to champion a venture into carabao milk production, an initiative that holds a dual promise of boosting MPAV’s profitability while uplifting local farmers. Since carabao milk holds a special place in Filipino culture as a rich and nourishing dairy product, MPAV’s strategic plan to incorporate it into its product line will also contribute to the agricultural development of the country.

“As long as technology can enhance quality and yield, we’re willing to explore these opportunities,” he said. By leveraging innovation, MPAV hopes to optimize its processes, increase productivity, and ultimately support the local agricultural economy.

Expanding MPAV’s dairy operations

Under his leadership, MPAV’s dairy operations, a linchpin of its growth strategy, are undergoing significant expansion. For Hernandez, greenfield and brownfield investments are equally important in fortifying the company’s production infrastructure.

“Our dairy farm in Bay, Laguna, has seen tremendous growth,” Hernandez shared.

The farm, he said, has increased its herd size to 140 milking cows, with a target of reaching 200 by the end of the year. This expansion will double the company’s overall milk output, a key milestone that Hernandez believes will drive profitability.

Moreover, the acquisition of Bukidnon Milk Company has further strengthened MPAV’s position in the dairy industry. The addition of 1,000 cows, 200 of which are currently milking, complements MPAV’s operations in Laguna, ensuring a steady supply of milk to meet the growing demand.

“The acquisition of Bukidnon Milk Company immediately adds to the pool of milk supply that is required by the company to further grow,” Hernandez noted.

Carmen’s Best leads the charge

One of MPAV’s standout success stories was its ice cream division, particularly with the acquisition of the beloved Carmen’s Best brand.

Hernandez said the company’s ice cream division has been performing exceptionally well, with revenue for the first half already equaling the full-year figures from 2022 amid strategic acquisitions and a focus on innovation.

The introduction of “Carmen’s Best Lite,” a new variant that caters to health-conscious consumers, has been met with positive market reception. Hernandez believes that MPAV’s ability to innovate and respond to consumer trends will continue to fuel the growth of the ice cream business.

Amid all these, it’s clear that Hernandez’s aspiration for MPAV is both ambitious and practical.

Now, one thing is certain: the company is in capable hands and is ready to initiate a new chapter of growth and innovation for the Philippine agricultural industry.