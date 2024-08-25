Strangely engrossing: Books with no plot, just vibes

Have you ever encountered a book where almost “nothing” happens? These books might seem nearly plotless, with little to no action, pivotal events, or external struggles. Yet, somehow, they manage to be completely engrossing, drawing you in page after page, word after word.

The Booktok community has coined a term for these kinds of books — the “no plot, just vibes” kind. These are books with light or soft plots that rely on the characters to drive the story forward. In “plotless” books, the conflicts are found in the inner turmoil of characters, and as readers, we get an all-access pass to the fluctuations of a character’s innermost thoughts. Another key characteristic of “plotless books” is insightful conversations between characters that are so natural, believable and relatable that you almost feel like you’re in the same room with them.

These stories are quieter, more introspective, and in many ways, more reflective of real life than those filled with dramatic plot twists. After all, isn’t real life often quieter, less eventful and, well, not particularly plot-heavy? But don’t be fooled — these books are anything but boring. We hope you find one with the perfect vibe to suit your reading mood.