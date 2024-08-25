Stay safe, OFWs in Israel told

Filipinos in Israel, particularly those who are residing in the northern part of the country, were reminded by the Philippine government on Sunday to take precautionary measures based on the guidelines of the Home Front Command.

In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy in Israel advised Filipinos living in areas under Yellow Alert such as the North Golan, South Golan, Confrontation Line, Upper Galilee, Lower Galilee, Center Galilee, Beit She’an Valley, HaAmakim, HaMifratz, HaCarmel, Menashe, Sharon and Dan Area about the updated guidelines.

Under the Yellow Alert, gatherings and services in the aforementioned areas are limited to only up to 30 people if outdoors, while up to 300 for indoor settings.

Meanwhile, workplaces and educational activities are both allowed provided that a standard protected space is within their reach.

According to the embassy, the guidelines will be strictly implemented from 6:30 a.m. on 25 August until 6 p.m. on 26 August.

“Your safety and well-being are important to us. Let’s all be careful,” the advisory said.

Israel’s Home Front Command issued the updated guidelines following its “preemptive strikes” against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Its military department said the strike targeted the group’s rocket and drone launchers aimed at Tel Aviv and central Israel.