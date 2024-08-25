START YOUR ENGINES: Team Philippines to TGR GT Cup Asia Finals complete

From a score of racers showcasing their big skills and fighting heart, the Philippines now has a team to the TGR GT Cup 2024 Asia Finals.

They are Luis Moreno, Enzo Ison and Russel Reyes.

Catch them on 13 October as they push their limits against some of the best e-racers in Asia.

The three e-racers emerged as winning during the TGR GT Cup Philippines 2024 Finals last 18 August at SM Mall of Asia.

Luis Moreno won it with Enzo Ison and Russel Reyes finishing second and third, respectively.

Adrenaline-fueled and ready to roll, they revved up to showcase their unbeatable skills and represent Team Philippines.