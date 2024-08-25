START YOUR ENGINES: Team Philippines to TGR GT Cup Asia Finals complete

From a score of racers showcasing their big skills and fighting heart, the Philippines now has a team to the TGR GT Cup 2024 Asia Finals.
They are Luis Moreno, Enzo Ison and Russel Reyes.
Catch them on 13 October as they push their limits against some of the best e-racers in Asia.
The three e-racers emerged as winning during the TGR GT Cup Philippines 2024 Finals last 18 August at SM Mall of Asia.
Luis Moreno won it with Enzo Ison and Russel Reyes finishing second and third, respectively.
Adrenaline-fueled and ready to roll, they revved up to showcase their unbeatable skills and represent Team Philippines.
Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) unleashed the roar and thunder recently with the finals of its premier e-motorsports tournament, the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Philippines.
Top 20 semifinalists included Moreno, Reyes and Ison who led those who advanced from the quarterfinals with 75 points apiece.
Also making it to Sunday’s semis and finals were Stanley Golez, Russo Formoso Jether Miole, Matthew Ang, Jon Seteven Chua, Vito Manas, Christopher Tejado, Nigel Magante, Corwin Mercado, Bernard Villangca, James Lopez, Kryz Aranzaso, Diego Herrera, Jan Rene Aldiosa, Corban Guerrero and Peter Lo.
Participants made it thus far from the qualifiers held last 26 July to 3 August. They battled it out in the quarterfinals on Saturday, giving it all they’ve got.
The semis saw the top 20 e-racers go wheel-to-wheel to determine the top 10. The top 10 then competed in the national finals to reveal the top 3 e-racers who will go on to represent the Philippines at the Asia Finals.
Apart from the competition, there was also GR performance cars on display, sim racing rigs where the public tested their skills, and other activities for visitors to enjoy.
The GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR 86 were put on display since 16 August up until 21 August.
The Fortuner GR-S, Corolla Cross GR-S HEV and Hilux GR Sport were available for viewing from 19 to 21 August.
The finals were streamed live on the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Facebook page.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Philippines was brought by Petron and GT Radial, and in cooperation with Seiko.
This event was also supported by Toyota Financial Services Philippines, myToyota Wallet, Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, OMP and Kinto One.
Stay updated with Toyota products, services, events and more by following Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH.