Sta. Ana drug peddlers yield P34-M shabu

Operatives from the Manila Police District (MPD) collared two individuals who yielded at least five kilograms of shabu with street value of P34 million, two firearms and a grenade in a buy-bust operation last Friday night in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Ardie Severa and Jhon-Jhon Damil, who were arrested at 9:55 p.m. in Del Pilar Street, corner M. Roxas Street, Barangay 881, Zone 97.

Both suspects are residents of 1284 C. Tuazon Street, Barangay 739, Zone 80, San Andres, Malate.

Reports said that authorities received a tip from an informant about the suspects’ drug activities and conducted a test buy.

A police poseur-buyer purchased shabu from the suspects, leading to their arrest.