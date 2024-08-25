GLOBAL GOALS

SM Supermalls-backed tech startup vying for SLT global finals, EWC

The She Loves Tech 2024 global finals will see Farmtri vie for the $20,000 top prize for the best pitch plus funding.
UNPRUDE co-founder Dr. Rica Cruz (right), winner of the She Loves Tech 2024 Philippine leg, with Farmtri's Marini Fernandez.
One of the 10 Filipina-led tech startups that competed in the Philippine leg finals of She Loves Tech (SLT) 2024 won the SLT regional finals held in Singapore on 21 August and will represent Southeast Asia in the global finals in November.

Farmtri, a digital tool for boosting a farmer’s business, placed second in SLT’s Philippine leg supported by SM Supermalls and held at Samsung Hall, SM Aura on 2 August. Unprude, an online platform for sexual health tailored to cultural contexts, won the pitching contest and together with Farmtri, the two startups vied in the regional round of the contest.

Farmtri co-founder Marini Fernandez’s pitch eventually earned the judges’ nod to top the regional pitching competition in Sands Expo, Marina Bay, Singapore.

The startup is now poised to conquer the world while making a difference in the lives of many farmers. The SLT global finals will see 10 regional winners vie for the $20,000 top prize for the best pitch plus funding.

FARMTRI co-founder Marini Fernandez takes the podium for topping the regional finals of the She Loves Tech 2024 in Singapore to represent Southeast Asia in the SLT’s global championship round in November.
FARMTRI co-founder Marini Fernandez takes the podium for topping the regional finals of the She Loves Tech 2024 in Singapore to represent Southeast Asia in the SLT's global championship round in November.

Fernandez also revealed in a Facebook post that Farmtri will compete in the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) hosted by Saudi Arabia,

“Grateful to have another platform to share our mission to help farmers and increase food security in the global stage,” read Fernandez’s post.

Some 250 startups from 85 countries will vie in the EWC on 5 to 9 November in Riyadh, with the top pitchers sharing in the more than $1 million cash prize plus funding opportunity.

Meanwhile, SLT co-founder Leanne Robers praised the partnership with SM Supermalls in running the pitching competition.

“Partnering with SM for She Loves Tech is incredibly impactful. Their support helps amplify our mission to showcase and elevate women-led tech startups,” Robers said.

For its part, SM Supermall wanted to empower women entrepreneurs and advance technology-driven solutions.

