SM Supermalls-backed tech startup vying for SLT global finals, EWC

One of the 10 Filipina-led tech startups that competed in the Philippine leg finals of She Loves Tech (SLT) 2024 won the SLT regional finals held in Singapore on 21 August and will represent Southeast Asia in the global finals in November.

Farmtri, a digital tool for boosting a farmer’s business, placed second in SLT’s Philippine leg supported by SM Supermalls and held at Samsung Hall, SM Aura on 2 August. Unprude, an online platform for sexual health tailored to cultural contexts, won the pitching contest and together with Farmtri, the two startups vied in the regional round of the contest.

Farmtri co-founder Marini Fernandez’s pitch eventually earned the judges’ nod to top the regional pitching competition in Sands Expo, Marina Bay, Singapore.

The startup is now poised to conquer the world while making a difference in the lives of many farmers. The SLT global finals will see 10 regional winners vie for the $20,000 top prize for the best pitch plus funding.