Senator Jinggoy releases statement after viral confrontation

On 24 August, 2024, Senator Jinggoy Estrada released a statement after a video of him in a heated confrontation with a local government worker of San Juan at an evacuation center in Barangay Batis went viral.

In the video, which Estrada noted was from 18 April, the city employee can be seen accusing the senator of using his position to enter the shelter past curfew and of speaking to her rudely. Meanwhile, the senator, backed by several male staff members, is seen repeatedly pointing at her and calling her attention as she attempts to walk away.

His behavior drew criticism from netizens, with many expressing disbelief that Filipinos voted for him.

In his statement, Estrada explained he was there to announce that his office would distribute cash assistance to victims of the recent fire in Brgy. Batis the following day. He had initially sent representatives, but they were denied access to the shelter by San Juan staff.

Estrada eventually travelled to Brgy. Batis to deliver the announcement personally, but he too was rebuffed, leading to the altercation with the female LGU official.

According to Estrada, he was eventually allowed by police personnel at the site to deliver the announcement. The distribution of financial assistance pushed through the next day.

Estrada emphasized that he had only been trying to help people in the city where he grew up.