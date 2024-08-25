Senator Go condemns forceful KOJC raid

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed deep concern in the wake of yesterday's Philippine National Police (PNP) operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City meant to serve an arrest warrant for Apollo Quiboloy. The raid involved approximately 2,000 personnel and reportedly caused at least one death and several injuries.

“Alam ko na tungkulin po ng pulis na ipatupad ang batas. Ngunit kinokondena po natin ang karahasang nangyayari dahil importante po sa atin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Go said.

In a radio interview on 24 August, the senator also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the incident.

“Ako po’y taos pusong nakikiramay sa pamilya ng mga namatay o nasaktan kaninang umaga po sa isinagawang raid po ng kapulisan sa KOJC compound sa Davao City,” he stated.

Reflecting on the raid, Go highlighted the importance of safeguarding the lives of ordinary citizens, especially in sensitive situations.

“Full support ako sa ating uniformed personnel basta gawin niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho nang tama. Protect the people! Huwag naman overkill na may masasaktang ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino lalo na’t sa loob pa ito ng lugar ng pagdarasal,” he emphasized.

“Nakakalungkot isipin na bakit kailangang humantong sa paggamit ng dahas na ikinasawi ng dalawang kapwa tao at pagkasugat ng ilan pa ayon sa report,” he added.

Go noted that, during a Senate Committee on Public Order hearing on 5 August, he had raised concerns regarding the PNP's alleged use of excessive force in a previous police operation within KOJC's campus. He stressed that the PNP's manual explicitly states that weapons should only be used as a last resort.

“Ang atin lang po ay sana maging non-partisan kayo, gawin niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho, protektahan ang karapatan ng Pilipino. Every operation should be conducted within the bounds of law,” he said during that hearing.