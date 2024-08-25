SCUTTLEBUTT

JFC, jitters from China

Amid the simmering maritime conflict, Philippine companies with exposures in the Chinese market have adopted an extra cautious stance mainly on capital infusion.

Multinational brand Jollibee Food Corp. (JFC) is now considering a franchising formula to reduce China’s capex.

Brokers said the company made several changes to its 2024 guidance, meaning that it would focus on improving the performance of existing stores alongside new store developments, shifting eventually to a franchise model in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company is also implementing a “slight downward revision to store network growth” due to challenges in China.

Nonetheless, the fast food giant is in line for a positive change in the operating income growth portion as it aims to achieve an 18 percent to 20 percent increase versus the previous guidance of 10 percent to 15 percent, which signifies confidence in its ability to deliver consistent earnings moving forward.

Same-store sales growth grew by 9.1 percent, attributable to strong demand from end-of-school year activities and special occasions.

North America grew by low-to-mid double digits while its 2018-acquired Smashburger continued its decline by 3.6 percent. Management maintains its target of $4,000 average daily sales (ADS) for Smashburger to bring it to a positive net operating income level.

The biggest challenge to JFC remains to be China as weak consumer spending resulted in a massive 13.4 percent decline, which dragged down international business growth to a certain extent as it ended with a growth rate of 4.7 percent, according to AP Securities.