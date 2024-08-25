Roads less traveled

I couldn’t help but sigh at the sorry state of the roads whenever I drove through the countryside. Potholes and uneven surfaces make one’s journey uncomfortable and hazardous.

Why are usable roads wantonly destroyed and damaged ones left unrepaired? A lack of coordination and planning could have caused the first issue, while the second could be due to incompetence or insufficient funds.

The perennial road problems have significantly impacted my travel experience and those of other commuters. These issues have been going on for long and have greatly affected the country’s infrastructure and overall development.

On the other hand, the non-repair of damaged roads further exacerbates the problem of digging still usable ones, as potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces make travel unsafe and inconvenient for motorists. It increases vehicle maintenance costs and poses significant risks to commuters’ safety. The lack of timely repairs also hinders the efficient flow of goods and services, impacting businesses and the overall economy.

Addressing this twin problem requires creative and technical approaches and a political will. Do we have to wait for the election to get instant relief?

The government, be it national or local, should enforce stricter regulations and standards for road construction, conduct regular maintenance inspections, and allocate funds transparently for accountability.

Engaging in public-private partnerships and seeking assistance from international organizations can also provide additional resources and expertise to address these challenges.

The government must prioritize road improvement and maintenance to ensure the public’s safety and convenience and facilitate economic growth. It can work towards establishing a more efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

This is a pressing issue that requires the President’s attention and action. His hands are full, but we all know that only a presidential intervention can swiftly and efficiently make start the process in the Philippines.

The President can enforce stricter regulations and standards for road construction, including ensuring all road projects adhere to appropriate engineering standards to prevent premature deterioration.

Mechanisms should be established to effectively oversee and monitor road construction and maintenance projects, curb corruption, and ensure funds are used transparently and accountable.

In next year’s State Of The Nation Address (SoNA), presidential speechwriters should prioritize allocating sufficient funds and resources for road maintenance and repair. This involves directing road taxes and related fees towards infrastructure projects and ensuring that corruption and mismanagement do not affect these funds.

On the local front, I encourage chief executives to explore public-private partnerships to leverage additional resources and expertise to address road infrastructure challenges and for efficient road development and maintenance.

Seeking assistance from international organizations can provide additional resources and knowledge to improve road infrastructure. The President can explore avenues for collaboration with global partners to access expertise and funding for addressing road-related issues.

The government can promote safer and more efficient transportation and facilitate the nation’s overall development by taking these steps. The impact of neglected and damaged roads goes beyond mere inconvenience; it seriously threatens public safety.

Addressing the road issues will allow the government to effectively mitigate safety hazards and contribute to the well-being of its citizens. This will make all roads less traveled functional again.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail. com or text 0931-1057135.)