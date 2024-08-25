Rizal province emerges ‘most competitive’

The Province of Rizal has been recognized as the “Most Competitive Province” at the recently held Creative Cities and Municipalities Congress 2024 organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Rizal ranked number one in economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resiliency and innovation, scoring 44.1421.

Provincial rankings, according to DTI, are based on population and income-weighted average of the overall scores of cities and municipalities under a province.

Laguna province came in second with a total score of 41.7273, followed by Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur, while the provinces of Cavite, Camiguin, La Union, Batangas, Albay and Bataan completed the top 10 out of 82 entries in the competition.

The Creative Cities and Municipalities Congress is an annual ranking of Philippine cities and municipalities developed by the National Competitiveness Council through the Regional Competitiveness Councils with the assistance of USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

The recognitions were conferred on the local government during the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index 2024 awarding ceremony at the Manila Hotel.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Angono, Rizal was also recognized as the Most Competitive Municipality in the Infrastructure Pillar for 1st and 2nd Class Municipalities.

Northern Mindanao local government units also garnered top awards.