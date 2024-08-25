Regine Velasquez douses split rumors with Ogie Alcasid 

Songbird Regine Velasquez addressed split rumors with husband Ogie Alcasid during the latter's birthday celebration on It's Showtime last Saturday.
"Marriage is difficult; It is already difficult the way it is. Pero meron pang mga tao na (But there are some people) who are trying to make it more difficult for us, hindi po 'yon maganda (that's not good).
Parang pinapanalangin nivo na magkahiwalay kami (It's as if they're praying for us to separate). Hindi po kami maghihiwalay (We will never separate), ever because we love each other," the Songbird said.
The rumors started from a Facebook post claiming that Velasquez had already filed for divorce from her husband due to infidelity.
The caption of the post read: “Regine Velasquez pinaasikaso na (working on) divorce papers nila ni Ogie Alcasid matapos ng pagtataksil (after he committed infidelity)!”
Alcasid had already addressed the issue days before Velasquez’s appearance on It’s Showtime via a post on Threads last 21 August.
“This post was sent to me. It is so sad that the owner would spread rumors about our marriage, which is so sacred to both me and my wife, and fabricate stories about our supposed separation. I-report natin ito (Let’s report this),” Alcasid said.
Why it took 9 years for Jolina Magdangal to do a series again
It took Jolina Magdangal nine years to finally return to teleseryes with Lavender Fields, where she plays a very loyal friend to Janine Gutierrez’s character.
Magdangal’s last teleserye was the afternoon series Flordeliza, which she did with Marvin Agustin and Carlo Aquino.
“It wasn’t planned,” she stressed in a one-on-one interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE. “I guess na-enjoy ko ang talk show. Ang nagiging usap namin sa Magandang Buhay ay heart-to- heart. Nakikilala namin ‘yung kalooban ng isang artista (I just enjoyed doing talk shows. The conversations on Magandang Buhay are heart-to-heart. We get to know the true essence of a celebrity),” she explained.
Hosting a daily talk show made it difficult for Magdangal to take on a teleserye. Playing the childhood friend of Gutierrez’s character Iris, Magdangal revealed that her character is a loyal friend in the series.
She was so indebted to Gutierrez’s family in the series that she protected her from all potential harm. She shared that her character’s dilemma is whether to keep her mouth shut, even though Gutierrez’s family is involved in illegal underground activities.
“Unang-una, si Lily ay mabuting ina. Strength niya iyong kapag kaibigan ka niya or kapag family kita poprotektahan ka niya. Ang kahinaan niya, ‘yung loyalty niya ay nahahati kasi gusto niyang tumanaw ng utang na loob sa mga taong nagbigay sa kanya ng magandang buhay (First of all, Lily is a good mother. Her strength lies in her loyalty — when you are her friend or family, she will protect you. Her weakness is that her loyalty is divided because she feels indebted to the people who gave her a good life),” Magdangal said about her character.