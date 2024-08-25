Regine Velasquez douses split rumors with Ogie Alcasid 

Why it took 9 years for Jolina Magdangal to do a series again

It took Jolina Magdangal nine years to finally return to teleseryes with Lavender Fields, where she plays a very loyal friend to Janine Gutierrez’s character.

Magdangal’s last teleserye was the afternoon series Flordeliza, which she did with Marvin Agustin and Carlo Aquino.

“It wasn’t planned,” she stressed in a one-on-one interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE. “I guess na-enjoy ko ang talk show. Ang nagiging usap namin sa Magandang Buhay ay heart-to- heart. Nakikilala namin ‘yung kalooban ng isang artista (I just enjoyed doing talk shows. The conversations on Magandang Buhay are heart-to-heart. We get to know the true essence of a celebrity),” she explained.

Hosting a daily talk show made it difficult for Magdangal to take on a teleserye. Playing the childhood friend of Gutierrez’s character Iris, Magdangal revealed that her character is a loyal friend in the series.

She was so indebted to Gutierrez’s family in the series that she protected her from all potential harm. She shared that her character’s dilemma is whether to keep her mouth shut, even though Gutierrez’s family is involved in illegal underground activities.

“Unang-una, si Lily ay mabuting ina. Strength niya iyong kapag kaibigan ka niya or kapag family kita poprotektahan ka niya. Ang kahinaan niya, ‘yung loyalty niya ay nahahati kasi gusto niyang tumanaw ng utang na loob sa mga taong nagbigay sa kanya ng magandang buhay (First of all, Lily is a good mother. Her strength lies in her loyalty — when you are her friend or family, she will protect you. Her weakness is that her loyalty is divided because she feels indebted to the people who gave her a good life),” Magdangal said about her character.