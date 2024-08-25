PNP intensifies checkpoints vs ASF threat

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is boosting its efforts to curb the spread of the African swine fever (ASF) in the metro as it has set up checkpoints nationwide to help prevent the spread of the contagious disease that has affected several localities in the country.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo disclosed that the checkpoints are part of the police’s efforts to combat the disease after multiple ASF cases were reported in several provinces across the Philippines.

“As part of the PNP’s role in the campaign against ASF, the PNP is providing police assistance in terms of establishing checkpoints in areas affected by ASF,” Fajardo said.

Last week, authorities intercepted a truck carrying 38 pigs along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City and another truck carrying 11 hogs in Malanday, Valenzuela City.

The interception led to the discovery of 11 hogs which tested positive for ASF.

To recall, a truck driver carrying pigs from Batangas to Caloocan City allegedly attempted to evade an ASF checkpoint on Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City last Saturday.

Reports said that the truck was carrying nine pigs from San Juan, Batangas, and was on its way to Caloocan City.

“We chased it down and made him go back with our police officers. That was when we were able to trace that he had no license,” Rodel Luces of the Quezon City Traffic Transportation Management Department said.

However, the driver denied that he was not carrying any pertinent documents regarding the hogs’ transport.

“I had no reason to run away from them because I had complete documents. I’ve stopped at all of the checkpoints we’ve passed through,” the truck driver said.

Upon inspection, some of the pigs were found to have rashes on their bodies, which may be a symptom of ASF. The hogs were sent to the Bureau of Animal Industry for testing.

Earlier, several hog raisers have expressed their intention to vaccinate their pigs against ASF. Controlled vaccinations are set to begin in the first week of September.