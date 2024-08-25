PNP chief to Quiboloy's political backers: Exemplify true leadership

Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, released a statement addressing the political backers and influential supporters of Kingdom of Jesus Christ fugitive leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, to advise the latter to adhere to the rule of law.

Statement of PNP chief, Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil:

“I would like to take this opportunity to address the political backers and influential supporters of fugitive Apollo C. Quiboloy. I respectfully urge you to exemplify true leadership by advising Mr. Quiboloy to adhere to the rule of law and to address the accusations against him through the proper legal channels.

"As a nation, we are all bound by the rule of law, and we must uphold these principles without exception. This matter transcends legal obligations; it serves as a testament to the principle that no one is above the law.

"Quiboloy's political backers and benefactors understand well that obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive or being complicit in such actions are serious offenses. Their support must underscore the necessity for clarity and responsibility in this situation.

"The Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and its members need to align their actions with the teachings of the Bible, which instructs us to respect and submit to lawful authority. As stated in Romans 13:1, ‘Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.’

"The Philippine National Police acknowledges the unfortunate passing of an individual during the recent operations related to the KOJC. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. It is important to clarify that this incident was isolated and had no direct connection to the operation itself.

"The law applies equally to all, and any attempt to evade justice undermines the very foundation of our society. I encourage KOJC members to act by their faith and to refrain from allowing themselves to be used in ways that contravene the rule of law.

"The Philippine National Police remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law fairly and justly, ensuring that justice is served for all.”

(via Prexx Trozo)