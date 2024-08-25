Phl Army conducts nationwide blood drive

Iba, Zambales — The Philippine Army (PA) conducted a blood donation drive at the Covered Court Sports Complex in Iba, Zambales today, 25 August, to commemorate National Heroes Day, which this years falls on Monday, 26 August.

According to the PA, hundreds of volunteers participated in the drive.

"This activity is being conducted simultaneously with all Philippine Army units and in honor of our national heroes, celebrating their bravery and dedication to our country," the PA stated.

The event is a joint activity by the 69th Infantry Battalion and the 306TH Community Defense Center, 3RD RCDG, RESCOM PA together with 306th RRIBn (ZAM), CAA-1 Zambales, Student of PRMSU-Iba Campus, MHO-Iba Zambales, and local civilian volunteers.

"This collaborative effort underscores a strong commitment to community health and solidarity," the PA cited.

According to LTC Sonny G Dungca INF (GSC) PA, Commander of the 69th Infantry Battalion, “This blood donation drive is more than just a community event; it is a tribute to our heroes particularly those who have served and continue to serve our country. By coming together on Heroes Day, we demonstrate our collective commitment in saving lives and supporting those in need. We are grateful for the partnership of the 306TH CDC, 3RD RCDG, RESCOM PA, 306th RRIBn (ZAM)PA, civilian volunteers, and students in making this event a success.”