P6.4B going to improved roads in tourist destinations

P6.4 billion in government funding will go towards developing access roads in tourism destinations across the country in 2025, according to The House of Representatives Committee on Tourism.

Quezon City 4th District Rep. Marvin Rillo, Vice Chair of the committee, said, “We have the sum of P6.4 billion for the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP) in the 2025 national budget."

“Congress is determined to provide all regions across the country ample support to upgrade their access roads and bridges leading to their tourism sites,” Rillo said.

The P6.4 billion for the TRIP in 2025 is on top of the P15.2 billion allocation for the program in the 2024 General Appropriations Law, according to Rillo.

He explained how the TRIP projects immediately benefit local communities.

“The infrastructure projects create construction-related jobs that readily benefit low-income families,” he pointed out.

“More importantly, the improved road access will boost tourist passage, thus spurring new jobs in accommodation, transport, food and beverage services, entertainment, and other activities,” Rillo said.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) jointly identify the TRIP projects are not yet covered by other funding sources.

Foreign tourist arrivals up 11.5%

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism reports that 11.5% or 338,014 more tourists have arrived in the Philippines from January to July 2024 compared to the same period last year. A total of 3,276,731 tourists have visited the Philippines so far.

The top 10 foreign visitor arrivals from January to July by nationality were South Korean (932,632); American (580,338); Chinese (219,743); Japanese (213,864); Australian (150,065); Taiwanese (136,334); Canadian (130,232); British (97,358); Singaporean (90,460); and Malaysian (57,153).