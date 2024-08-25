P19-M smuggled vapes seized in Manila, Laguna warehouses

Despite the order of the Department of Trade and Industry to stop the entry of vapes into the country, about P19 million worth of smuggled vape products were seized by the Bureau of Customs in two separate warehouses in Manila and Laguna.

Agents from the BOC’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service - Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), in coordination with the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) implemented two Letters of Authority (LOA) issued by the BoC.

According to CIIS Director Verne Enciso, the team found an estimated P6.475 million of vape devices, pods, and disposable vapes, such as brands Relx and Top Fog, in the Quiapo, Manila warehouse.

They also found more or less P75 million worth of smuggled motorcycle parts and accessories.

“The total amount of smuggled products found in Manila was around P81.475 million since aside from the vape products, our team also uncovered motorcycle parts and accessories, and we know the prices for these go to the thousands; sometimes, more,” Enciso said.

In a shop in San Pedro City, Laguna, the composite team led by the BOC discovered and seized around P12.6 million worth of smuggled disposable vapes of varying brands, such as Flava, King’s Evo, Grio, and Milan.

While waiting for an inventory of the goods to be conducted by assigned Customs examiners and witnessed by the representatives from CIIS, ESS, and the warehouse and shop, the BOC team temporarily padlocked and sealed the two locations.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy hailed the swift action of the BOC team.

“Our partnership with key government agencies and local officials led to the successful seizure of these vape products. Since vapes have become quite popular among Filipinos in the past years, we started beefing up our border patrols and collecting information about the potential trafficking of these products,” he said, adding that the immediate confirmation of derogatory information led to the operation’s success.

The warehouse’s and shop’s owners can face charges for violating Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

They will also face charges in accordance with Republic Act 8293, otherwise known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, Republic Act 10963, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN Law), and the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) Board Resolution No. 079-2005 (amended rules and regulations governing the exportation and importation of leaf tobacco and tobacco products).

Last July, the DTI issued Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 24-03, Series of 2024, suspending the online sale of vape products due to their significant threat to the health and safety of minors.