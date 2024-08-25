Obiena finishes in 5th place as Mondo breaks world record

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena finished in fifth place at the Silesia leg of the Diamond League at the Silesian Stadium in Chozrow, Poland early Monday (Manila time).

Obiena, 28, got over 5.82 meters in one attempt in the same tournament where two-time Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden tallied a new world record in pole vault at 6.26m to top the event.

The 28-year-old Italy-based pole vaulter tried to extend his stay by going over 5.92m but was unsuccessful after two attempts.

Obiena then skipped to 6.0 for his third and final attempt but to no avail.

Paris Summer Games silver medalist Sam Kendricks of the United States took second place over Emmanouil Karalis of Greece after only needing two attempts to reach 6.0m.