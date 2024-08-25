Norris breaks Dutch hearts after beating Verstappen for GP pole

ZANVOORT, Netherlands (AFP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris on Saturday claimed a stunning pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favorite Max Verstappen into second in a thrilling qualifying session affected by strong gusts.

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds, ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull who clocked one minute and 10.029 seconds in windy and damp conditions at the Zandvoort circuit on the Dutch coast.

“An amazing day. I’m excited for tomorrow but I know it’s going to be tough,” Norris said.

The qualifying battle came down to the wire, as Verstappen sent his orange army of Dutch fans into raptures by claiming the fastest time with less than a minute left.

But Norris stormed back just seconds later to nick the fourth pole position of his career and break the home fans’ hearts.

“We lacked a bit of pace. I’m still happy to be on the front row. It’s tricky out there with the wind,” Verstappen said.

“I’m happy with second. I think after yesterday, this was a good result,” added the 26-year-old.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fifth.

But there was major disappointment for Russell’s teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was eliminated after the second round of qualifying, as was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.