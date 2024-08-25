LOOK: The North Luzon Expressway posted a reminder stating "No RFID, No entry" at the NLEX toll gate. Motorists who do not have RFID stickers or do not have enough RFID load at toll gates will face fines starting 31 August, according to the Toll Regulatory Board. Motorists who enter a tollway without an RFID sticker shall be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for subsequent offenses. Meanwhile, leaving the toll expressway with insufficient funds to pay your fees shall be fined P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P2,500 for subsequent offenses.











