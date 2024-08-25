Michelle Cobb: Championing sustainability on and off the court

As an athlete, traveler, and public figure, Michelle Cobb integrates sustainability into every aspect of her life. Known for her volleyball career and social media presence, Cobb embodies a lifestyle that extends beyond her performance on the court to how she interacts with the world.

Sustainability in sports and travel

Cobb emphasizes the importance of small, consistent actions in promoting sustainability.

“Ï always bring my own water bottles and avoid impulse buying, especially when it comes to clothing,” she shared.

She is also a staunch supporter of local businesses, particularly those that prioritize sustainability.

“I support a lot of local artists and farmers. As a local business owner, I understand the value and quality of their products, and it’s important to patronize such businesses.”

Beyond her personal lifestyle, Cobb serves as the pollution control officer of her family’s business. On the job for four years, she is responsible for ensuring that they comply with environmental regulations, such as water discharge permits. This role has deepened her understanding of environmental responsibility, which she incorporates into her daily life.

One of the aspects of Cobb’s sustainable lifestyle is her choice of period care products.

“I use a reusable menstrual cup, which is a factor in my sustainable lifestyle, and I’ve influenced my friends to try it as well.”

Inspiration from early lessons

Cobb credits her commitment to sustainability to values instilled in her from a young age, including lessons on the 5Rs (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose) and influences from her family.

“A big factor is the people you’re surrounded by — how you’re taught at home and in school.”

She acknowledges that while her parents were not always aware of sustainable practices, they have been influenced by her advocacy.

“I educated them about using shampoo and conditioner bars instead of products in sachets and plastic bottles. It’s important to spread awareness within our own families.”

Social media has also played a vital role in Cobb’s sustainability journey.

“I was introduced to sustainable markets and zero-waste pop-ups through social media. It’s where I see my peers using eco-friendly products, and it motivates me to do the same.”

Harnessing social media for change

With a substantial following on Instagram, Cobb recognizes the potential of her platform to inspire change.

“Social media is about engagement. You have to make people interested in what you’re sharing.”

During the pandemic, Cobb partnered with WWF for a campaign video that showcased her sustainable practices. This collaboration highlighted the importance of using her social media platform to engage her audience in meaningful ways.

A future of advocacy

Looking ahead, Cobb is eager to expand her advocacy, especially in animal welfare, where her passion currently lies.

“If given the opportunity, I’d love to partner with different communities and organizations to create programs that help both animals and the environment,” she shared.

Her message to others is simple but profound: “Small steps add up. Sustainability is a preference, but you’ll only open yourself to it if you’re willing to embrace change. Let’s embrace new ways of living that are better for ourselves and our communities.”

Through her actions and influence, Michelle Cobb exemplifies what it means to be a climate hero. Her story continues to inspire others to live sustainably and embrace the changes that lead to a better future for the planet.