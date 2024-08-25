MCIA seeks the World’s Best tag for staff

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), recently awarded a prestigious Skytrax 4-Star Terminal rating, is now setting its sights on a new goal of being recognized for having one of the World’s Best Airport Staff at the Skytrax Awards 2025.

Through its “Abiba Sugbo” Skytrax Launch Event, MCIA is rallying passengers and partners to support its bid by casting their votes.

“MCIA is driven to create an identity and brand for airport experiences that meet global standards of excellence. Through Skytrax, we aim to continue inspiring Filipino pride in MCIA and rally our stakeholders’ support in earning its place among the world’s best airports,” Cosette Canilao, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. president and chief executive officer, said.

The Skytrax 4-Star rating, awarded to MCIA Terminal 2, reflected the terminal’s high standards in staff efficiency, hospitality, service consistency, and language proficiency.

The rating is a testament to MCIA’s commitment to delivering top-tier passenger experience, underpinned by exceptional service and product quality.

“The dedication of our airport staff plays a crucial role in our operations. Kudos to the Terminal 2 team for their outstanding performance! We are committed to going the extra mile to ensure the comfort and safety of our passengers,” Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., said.

Customer Experience Head, Ricia Montejo, emphasized MCIA’s commitment to service excellence: “Providing friendly and efficient service is at the core of our commitment to passengers. We achieve this by conducting training programs that meet global customer service standards.”

Service excellence advanced

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience, MCIA is actively campaigning for the Best Airport Staff award at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025.

The 7-month campaign, dubbed “Abiba Sugbo,” encourages the public to vote for MCIA in the Best Airport Staff category.

“Skytrax is more than just an award-giving body; it’s an internationally respected airport rating system that sets the benchmark for global airport standards. By striving for a Skytrax award, we are positioning MCIA as a world-class transfer gateway in the Philippines,” Aldwin Uy, deputy chief operations officer of AGMCAC.

As MCIA gears up for this campaign, the airport is seeking support from its partners and passengers to spread the word and garner votes.

“When we support international campaigns like this, we not only enhance our global presence but also potentially increase opportunities for new international routes to and from Cebu,” Inaki Ponio Jr., senior manager for airline marketing and tourism development at AGMCAC, said.