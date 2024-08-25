Manila ranks second on competitive index

The local government of Manila has been named the second most competitive highly urbanized city in the Philippines in the recent 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index.

The city clinched the spot among 33 highly urbanized cities in the awards launched by the Department of Trade and Industry held at the Manila Hotel last 23 August 2024.

Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo accepted the award on behalf of Mayor Honey Lacuna, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

The city also bagged various other awards in different categories during the event.

Servo, who was joined by Project Development Officer IV Aimee Sarmiento, said the awards are a recognition of the positive developments in Manila under the Lacuna-Servo administration.

Lacuna, on the other hand, attributed the city’s success to the support, hard work, and dedication of city officials, employees, barangay leaders, stakeholders, and residents.

She also cited the support of the city council under Servo’s leadership.

The mayor stressed that the awards will further inspire her and the entire city government to strive for even better results in the future.