LIGHTNING, MY QUEEN: Filipina racer zooms from the far turn to be an inspiration back home

She’s got the names synonymous to sporting excellence. And she’s every inch deserving of it. Bianca Bustamante, though, is carving her own niche far away from the golf course and billiards table.
What she chose to be her playground is the dangerously sexy race track. Abroad.
Motorsport in the Philippines is blowing up, and while the guys have been all in, the ladies are here to flex, too. Filipina racing phenom Bustamante isn’t just out to race — she’s here to inspire.
As the first-ever Filipina McLaren Development driver, Bianca’s been tearing it up internationally, all while repping the Philippines.
After crushing it on the global stage, including snagging a runner-up finish at the F1 Academy Round 2 in Miami, this 19-year-old speed queen is back in Manila for the “Race to Inspire” event at SM Mall of Asia Arena.
“Race to Inspire,” a three-day motorsport fest powered by GoTyme Bank, brought the United Kingdom-based Filipina racer front and center as its ambassador. The event’s mission was to push motorsports forward and give female athletes the spotlight they deserve.
Bianca’s got the credits to back it up, too, as she proven herself in the W Series, USF Juniors, Formula 4 Championship, Indian Racing League, Formula Winter Series, and of course, the F1 Academy. Her trophy case is stacked with podium finishes and accolades like the Golden Wheel Awards.
During the press conference hosted by former racer Marlon Stöckinger, AAP Motorsports chairman Mandy Eduque hyped Bianca as a trailblazer for women in motorsports.
“There was a time when there were no women in the sport, and if I might recall, Bianca was one of the first to compete in the national championships,” Eduque said.
After Day 1, Bianca hit Instagram, vibing with the crowd’s energy. “I can’t believe it! What an amazing day at SM Mall of Asia!!!” she posted. “I’ve always wanted to kick off an event like this here at home to help promote motorsport to Manila, and today it’s finally a reality!”
She kept the love coming in another post, dropping a “Maraming Salamat Po” with a bright orange heart, a nod to McLaren’s signature color.
“My heart is so full rn (right now)! Thank you to everyone that came out for Day 1 of the fan meets. I enjoyed meeting each one of you and so grateful for all your support. A two-hour signing session turned into four hours.”
Now, she’s back on track, eyes locked on more wins, with her drive to inspire burning hotter than ever. This Filipina racer is just getting started.