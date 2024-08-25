LIGHTNING, MY QUEEN: Filipina racer zooms from the far turn to be an inspiration back home

She’s got the names synonymous to sporting excellence. And she’s every inch deserving of it. Bianca Bustamante, though, is carving her own niche far away from the golf course and billiards table.

What she chose to be her playground is the dangerously sexy race track. Abroad.

Motorsport in the Philippines is blowing up, and while the guys have been all in, the ladies are here to flex, too. Filipina racing phenom Bustamante isn’t just out to race — she’s here to inspire.

As the first-ever Filipina McLaren Development driver, Bianca’s been tearing it up internationally, all while repping the Philippines.

After crushing it on the global stage, including snagging a runner-up finish at the F1 Academy Round 2 in Miami, this 19-year-old speed queen is back in Manila for the “Race to Inspire” event at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“Race to Inspire,” a three-day motorsport fest powered by GoTyme Bank, brought the United Kingdom-based Filipina racer front and center as its ambassador. The event’s mission was to push motorsports forward and give female athletes the spotlight they deserve.

Bianca’s got the credits to back it up, too, as she proven herself in the W Series, USF Juniors, Formula 4 Championship, Indian Racing League, Formula Winter Series, and of course, the F1 Academy. Her trophy case is stacked with podium finishes and accolades like the Golden Wheel Awards.