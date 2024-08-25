Lawa-Binhi project sustains Cagayan community

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) 54 Local Adaptation to Water Access (Lawa) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (Binhi) projects in 21 local government units in the Cagayan Valley region are benefiting 9,573 households. Barangay Luga in Sta. Teresita town is among the beneficiaries.

“Project Lawa and Binhi is an initiative that provides an opportunity to strengthen the government’s efforts to develop the resilience and improve the ability of vulnerable communities to handle both immediate and long-term risks through cash-for-training and work activities,” said Isabel Lanada, DSWD special assistant to the secretary for disaster response management.

Under the program, select locals were taught for 20 days on how to build a 3,000-cubic-meter small farm reservoir. Residents were then hired to construct the reservoir from 24 May to 21 June.

The rain harvesting facility irrigates 50,000 square meters of agricultural land and 3 hectares of communal garden.