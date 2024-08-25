Lawa-Binhi project sustains Cagayan community

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) 54 Local Adaptation to Water Access (Lawa) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (Binhi) projects in 21 local government units in the Cagayan Valley region are benefiting 9,573 households. Barangay Luga in Sta. Teresita town is among the beneficiaries.
“Project Lawa and Binhi is an initiative that provides an opportunity to strengthen the government’s efforts to develop the resilience and improve the ability of vulnerable communities to handle both immediate and long-term risks through cash-for-training and work activities,” said Isabel Lanada, DSWD special assistant to the secretary for disaster response management.
Under the program, select locals were taught for 20 days on how to build a 3,000-cubic-meter small farm reservoir. Residents were then hired to construct the reservoir from 24 May to 21 June.
The rain harvesting facility irrigates 50,000 square meters of agricultural land and 3 hectares of communal garden.
To generate additional income for the community members, 2,500 fingerlings were added to the reservoir to support fish farming.
The project did not stop at agriculture. Seeing the potential for eco-tourism, the partner-beneficiaries built 13 huts which now serve as picnic spots and shelters for visitors to give them a taste of local culture while enjoying the area’s natural beauty.
To keep the project sustainable, there are plans to expand into agribusiness and tourism. This will offer visitors recreational fishing, full-service picnics, and visits to cultural attractions like waterfalls and caves.
This approach not only makes the visitor experience more enjoyable but also provides a steady income for the partner-beneficiaries, reduces costs and creates jobs in the community.