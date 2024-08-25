Kanlaon increased unrest seen

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday reported that it has recorded five volcanic tremors at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.

Over the past 24 hours, the volcano spewed 6,367 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2). A voluminous emission of plume was also registered, reaching 700 meters drifting north.

Kanlaon’s edifice was observed to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 remains on the said volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest. Under this alert level, levels of volcanic earthquakes, temperature, acidity, and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles, steam and ash explosions from the summit crater or new vents, inflation, or swelling of the edifice may be elevated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano’s summit are prohibited.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.