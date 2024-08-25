‘Iskolar na ako ni Tatang!’

“Thank you very much, Tatang Sy! I am now an SM scholar who will study without doubt,” says Yago, who will take up a BSBA Major in Financial Management course at the National University-Manila.

“I would like to become a successful businessman like you! You will be always an inspiration for us to work hard and believe in ourselves,” reads Yago’s notes.

Adrian Pomarejos from General Santos City also shared on social media that he is grateful and proud to be an SMFI scholar.

“I’ll finally take up my dream course while studying in a comfortable school,” read Pomarejos’ Facebook post.

Pomarejos was supposed to take up college at the Mindanao State University upon graduating from senior high school three years ago but decided to delay his studies to work to help his family. He did not regret his decision as the opportunity from SMFI came and he is now taking up BS Civil Engineering in FEU Institute of Technology in Manila.

SM Foundation’s executive director Debbie Sy called on scholars to embrace their potential and pass on the kindness to spread social good.

“Let this scholarship be a beacon that guides you toward personal growth and community transformation. Let us also draw inspiration from the wisdom of Tatang, who taught us that our capabilities have no bounds. Each of you carries a spark of endless possibilities, a potential to drive social development and make lasting changes,” Sy told the scholar.

The SMFI scholarship program, running for 30 years now, embodies the vision of SM Group founder Tatang Henry Sy Sr., who saw education’s potential to uplift not just the youth but also their families and communities. This vision has borne fruit over the decades, with the program having nurtured over 5,000 graduates.