Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center proposal lauded by Singapore-based Asia Awards Organization

At the 2024 Asia Architecture Design Awards, the Asia Awards Organization (AAO) named the proposed Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center as the Best Civic Building Architecture Design. The Singapore-based association which promotes excellence in various aspects of society annually celebrates the outstanding ingenuity and imagination of innovators across diverse countries through the competition.

Themed “Emerging Asia,” the event provided an opportunity for creators to present their inventive and imaginative blueprints to industry professionals and practitioners. The prestigious tourney also aspires to curate and promote the efforts of accomplished artists and enterprises to build a robust worldwide network of business opportunities.