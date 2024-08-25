Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center proposal lauded by Singapore-based Asia Awards Organization

At the 2024 Asia Architecture Design Awards, the Asia Awards Organization (AAO) named the proposed Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center as the Best Civic Building Architecture Design. The Singapore-based association which promotes excellence in various aspects of society annually celebrates the outstanding ingenuity and imagination of innovators across diverse countries through the competition.
Themed “Emerging Asia,” the event provided an opportunity for creators to present their inventive and imaginative blueprints to industry professionals and practitioners. The prestigious tourney also aspires to curate and promote the efforts of accomplished artists and enterprises to build a robust worldwide network of business opportunities.
Conceptualized by PAR Architecture Principal and Design Architect Alysa Yvette Par, the Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center project was inspired by the unique weaving styles of the residents in Ibaan, Batangas. The proposal honors the rich traditional tapestry of the town, known for its handmade products, such as blankets, pillows and mosquito nets. It serves as a visual representation of the community’s hard work, creativity and cultural pride.
“We aim to produce an iconic symbol of progress that breaks conventional boundaries,” Par, a graduate of the Architecture Program from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design, shared. “We envision Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center as a catalyst for change and transformative force which may motivate the entire nation.”
It likewise incorporates intricate patterns on its walls and floors based on the province’s hand-woven fabric arrangements, techniques and colors. The edifice also integrates expansive open grounds and green spaces with plants and trees to advocate for sustainability and provide a tranquil environment for visitors. To provide a platform for future talents, the structure features a wide arena to host athletic plays, local performances and inspiring events for thousands of spectators to watch.
Located by the Ibaan Bypass Road in Santo Niño, the Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center commenced with its ground-breaking ceremony held in October 2023. It is currently under construction. For more information on the progress of the Ibaan Cultural and Sports Center, visit facebook.com/PARArchitectureManila.